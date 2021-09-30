Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 42,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,922. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.