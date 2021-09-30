Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

