Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 131,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $36.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

