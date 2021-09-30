DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DMAC. Maxim Group dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

