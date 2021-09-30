Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $95.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

