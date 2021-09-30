DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.01 ($17.66) and last traded at €15.07 ($17.73). Approximately 85,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.25 ($17.94).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.25 ($20.29).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

