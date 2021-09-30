DigitalNote (XDN) Price Down 42.1% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 39% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $93,712.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 42.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.09 or 0.00572195 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,059,552,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,241,943 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

