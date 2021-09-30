Dimecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $66.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

