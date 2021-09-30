Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

