Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,175,301 shares.The stock last traded at $112.55 and had previously closed at $117.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 22.8% in the first quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

