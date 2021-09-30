Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,468,197 shares.The stock last traded at $97.30 and had previously closed at $100.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

