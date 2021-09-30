Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 77,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.