Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

