DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DDI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

