Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.52

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 389,720 shares of company stock worth $7,578,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $11,616,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

