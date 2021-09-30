DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 20,555 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.32. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,535. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

