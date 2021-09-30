DRW Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.44. 132,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.