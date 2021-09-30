DRW Securities LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 1,502.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up about 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 321,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 209,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,731,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,176,000 after purchasing an additional 474,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

RSX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,210. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

