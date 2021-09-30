DRW Securities LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 775,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912,945. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

