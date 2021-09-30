Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dun & Bradstreet traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1416735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 357,557.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

