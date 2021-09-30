Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) versus CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 223.72%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.73 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.73 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.44 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -19.90

CollPlant Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Eargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

