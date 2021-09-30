Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

