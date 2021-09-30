easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 927 by Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 833.67 ($10.89).

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 662.80 ($8.66). The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

