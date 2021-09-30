Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 79.2% in September

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

