Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

