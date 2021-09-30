ECOSC One Day Trading Volume Tops $692.00 (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ECOSC has a market cap of $6,890.85 and approximately $692.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOSC has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

ECOSC Profile

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

