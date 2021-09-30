eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,422. The company has a market cap of $328.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.