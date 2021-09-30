Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.18. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 37,689 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

