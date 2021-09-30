Eminer (EM) 1-Day Volume Tops $343,587.00

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Eminer has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $343,587.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

