Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.