Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$45.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$28.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.12.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

