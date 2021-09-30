Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 3.9%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 24,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,509,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Several research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
