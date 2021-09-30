Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 3.9%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 24,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,509,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler cut Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $313,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

