Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

EPAC opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

