Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.03.

ERF stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

