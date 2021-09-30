Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 4,290 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ENVA stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.