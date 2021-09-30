Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 4,290 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENVA stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

