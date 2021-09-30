Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $146.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.20.

Entegris stock opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. Entegris has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 337,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 132.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

