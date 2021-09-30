Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.18. 14,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,686. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

