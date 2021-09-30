Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

