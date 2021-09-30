Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,380 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 121,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NSA opened at $54.46 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

