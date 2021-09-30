Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

