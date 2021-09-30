Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 502.2% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 168,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,619 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

SJI opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

