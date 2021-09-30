Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SC opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

