Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

