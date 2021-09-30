Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000.

Shares of RWK opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

