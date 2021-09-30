Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.