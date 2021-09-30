EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.