Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,843 Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SIFY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
