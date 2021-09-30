Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,843 Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

