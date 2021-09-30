Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,854 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

FLGT stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

