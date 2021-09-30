Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,093 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HVT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $656.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.