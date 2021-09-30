Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,353 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

